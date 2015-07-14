RPT-BRIEF-Vitol SA reports lower 2016 turnover
* 2016 total traded volumes of crude and oil products of 351m mt versus 303m mt year ago
July 14 LafargeHolcim :
* LafargeHolcim starts trading on SIX in Zurich and Euronext in Paris, joining the Swiss Market Index (SMI) and the CAC 40 index (replacing Lafarge S.A.) respectively
* Trading in LafargeHolcim shares will start at 09:00 am CEST
