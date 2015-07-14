Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 14 Ixonos Oyj :
* Structures its financing
* Says has secured a credit line agreement with Tremoko Oy Ab
* Credit line agreement enables, if necessary, additional financing for a maximum of 3.0 million euros ($3.31 million) until June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order