UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
July 14 ITE Group Plc :
* Today publishing its interim management statement for period from 1 April 2015 to 13 July 2015, incorporating group's Q3 trading period from 1 April 2015 to 30 June 2015.
* Trading for Q3 of financial year was in line with management's expectations
* Revenues in three month period to 30 June 2015 were £58m (2014: £73m) which reflect both challenging trading conditions in Russia and relative weakness of euro and ruble against our reporting currency
* Trading conditions in Russia have stabilised over last few months and consistent with this like-for-like revenues for Q3 were 17 pct lower than over same period last year
* Results this year include biennial Moscow International Oil & Gas exhibition which delivered a solid performance selling 18,000 sqm (2013: 24,000sqm) in difficult market conditions
* Remains confident in outlook for current financial year, with 96 pct of consensus revenues now contracted
* As at 10 July 2015, group had contracted revenues of circa £130m for full year which, on a like-for-like basis, is 14 pct less than this time last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
