July 14 ITE Group Plc :

* Today publishing its interim management statement for period from 1 April 2015 to 13 July 2015, incorporating group's Q3 trading period from 1 April 2015 to 30 June 2015.

* Trading for Q3 of financial year was in line with management's expectations

* Revenues in three month period to 30 June 2015 were £58m (2014: £73m) which reflect both challenging trading conditions in Russia and relative weakness of euro and ruble against our reporting currency

* Trading conditions in Russia have stabilised over last few months and consistent with this like-for-like revenues for Q3 were 17 pct lower than over same period last year

* Results this year include biennial Moscow International Oil & Gas exhibition which delivered a solid performance selling 18,000 sqm (2013: 24,000sqm) in difficult market conditions

* Remains confident in outlook for current financial year, with 96 pct of consensus revenues now contracted

* As at 10 July 2015, group had contracted revenues of circa £130m for full year which, on a like-for-like basis, is 14 pct less than this time last year