German stocks - Factors to watch on March 24
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
July 14 Astrazeneca Plc
* Iressa approved by U.S. FDA
* U.S. food and drug administration has approved iressa (gefitinib) tablets, 250mg once daily, for first-line treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer
* Astrazeneca has partnered with qiagen to provide therascreen egfr companion diagnostic test for iressa in us
* FDA approval of Iressa is based on data from phase iv ifum 1 (iressa follow-up measure) study, assessing Iressa as a first-line treatment
* Also studying Iressa in combination with other investigational medicines, including company's anti-pd-l1 monoclonal antibody Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
* FY operating revenues increased by 11.6 pct to 67.7 million euros ($72.89 million)