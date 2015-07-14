July 14 Dragon Oil Plc :

* Capital expenditure for 1H 2015 was approximately $313 million (H1 2014: $313 million)

* Average realised crude oil price during first half of 2015 was approximately us$44/bbl (1h 2014: us$93/bbl)

* Group maintains its guidance for an exit rate of 100,000 bopd - level we first achieved on 9 June 2015 - in 2015

* Sees infrastructure capex and drilling excluding gas treatment plant cost in Turkmenistan in 2015 at upper end of $500mn to $600mn guidance

* Sold 10.2 million barrels of crude oil in 1h 2015 (1h 2014: 5.9 million barrels) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)