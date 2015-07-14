UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
July 14 Dragon Oil Plc :
* Capital expenditure for 1H 2015 was approximately $313 million (H1 2014: $313 million)
* Average realised crude oil price during first half of 2015 was approximately us$44/bbl (1h 2014: us$93/bbl)
* Group maintains its guidance for an exit rate of 100,000 bopd - level we first achieved on 9 June 2015 - in 2015
* Sees infrastructure capex and drilling excluding gas treatment plant cost in Turkmenistan in 2015 at upper end of $500mn to $600mn guidance
* Sold 10.2 million barrels of crude oil in 1h 2015 (1h 2014: 5.9 million barrels) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.