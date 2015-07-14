German stocks - Factors to watch on March 24
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
July 14 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc
* Sir Howard Davies will join board as a non-executive director with immediate effect
* He will assume role of chairman on 1 September 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* FY operating revenues increased by 11.6 pct to 67.7 million euros ($72.89 million)