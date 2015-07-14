Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 14 Megafon :
* Signs 150 million euro ($165.09 million) Finnvera-covered credit agreement with UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG, under which the latter will act as the Mandated Lead Arranger, Original Lender and Agent
* Credit will be used to finance the purchase of fixed and wireless telecommunication equipment, software and related services from Nokia Solutions and Networks Oy (NSN)
* The credit will be available for 18 months and the amount drawn shall be amortized over a term of 8.5 years Source text: bit.ly/1dXR3C0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9086 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order