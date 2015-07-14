July 14 Nokia Oyj :

* Says Nokia Networks will become the largest GSM-R supplier for Deutsche Bahn.

* Says DB Netz AG, the rail infrastructure company of Deutsche Bahn AG, has signed an 8-year contract with Nokia Networks to modernize its GSM-R network in Southern Germany.

* Says Nokia Networks will replace existing GSM-R radio systems with more than 2,000 Flexi base stations and provide implementation services. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)