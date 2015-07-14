UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 14 CROSS Industries AG :
* Invited holders of bonds in the amount of up to 60 million euros ($66.19 million) to submit offers for the repurchase of bonds
* Repurchase offers in nominal amount of approx. 59 million euros accepted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.