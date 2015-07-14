UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 14 BC Partners
* Acquires Côte Restaurants
* Terms of the transaction are not disclosed.
* Funds advised by BC Partners have acquired a majority stake in Côte Restaurants limited, the UK restaurant chain
* Reuters reported on Monday that BC Partners is in advanced talks to buy Côte for about 250 million pounds ($387.18 million), according to a source familiar with the matter.
* BC Partners is a private equity firm with advised funds of 12.6 billion euros. Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.