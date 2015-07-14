July 14 (Reuters) -

* Trading halt in Anoto Group

* The Exchange has decided to halt the trading in shares of Anoto Group (ANOT,ISIN Code SE0000547929, Order Book ID 005110) with effect from 15:28 CET until further notice in accordance with Chapter 22, section 1, p. 1 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)