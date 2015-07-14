UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 14 Metall Zug AG :
* In first half of 2015, Metall Zug Group generated net sales of just under 418 million Swiss francs ($441.9 million) which are unchanged to prior year period and operating income (EBIT) of slightly above 30 million Swiss francs (previous year: 26.7 million Swiss francs)
* H1 net income dropped to slightly above 10 million Swiss francs (previous year: 31.9 million Swiss francs)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9459 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.