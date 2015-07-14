July 14 Funespana SA :

* Sells its morgue in Basauri (Spain - Basque Country) for 786,828 euros ($866,455)

* The operation has no effect in the results of the group and Funetxea SLU will continue to explore the morgue (renting the property) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9081 euros)