July 15 ASML Holding NV :

* Reports Q2 results in line with guidance, company says on track for record 2015 sales

* Reports Q2 net sales of 1.65 billion euros ($1.81 billion), and a gross margin 45.6 percent

* Guides Q3 2015 net sales at between 1.5 and 1.6 billion euros and a gross margin of around 45 percent

* Q2 net sales of 1.654 billion euros versus 1.644 billion euros a year ago

* Q2 net profit of 370 million euros versus 399 million euros a year ago

