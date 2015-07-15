UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
July 15 J D Wetherspoon Plc
* For 11 weeks to 12 july 2015 like-for-like sales increased by 2.9% and total sales increased by 6.5%
* Operating margin in 11 weeks to 12 july 2015 was 7.0%, compared with 8.3% in same 11 weeks last year
* Full-Year operating margin is expected to be around 7.4% and, as previously indicated, full-year profit before tax is unlikely to be higher than last year
* Recently announced our intention to sell 20 pubs which no longer fit our requirements
* Recent government announcement regarding "living wage" adds considerable uncertainty to future financial projections in pub industry
* For next financial year currently anticipate a trading performance similar to, or slightly above, current year Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.