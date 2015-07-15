July 15 Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Announces that the Oxford Vaccines Group has initiated a Phase 2 Study of the Ebola Prime-Boost Vaccine Regimen combining MVA-BN Filo and Janssen's AdVac Technology

* Phase 2 study, to take place in the UK and France, is a randomized, placebo-controlled, multicenter trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the heterologous prime-boost regimen

