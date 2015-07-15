BRIEF-ISU Abxis appoints Lee Seok Ju as CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
July 15 Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA :
* Announces results of location study
* Location study provides the first evidence that CER-001 selectively targets the atherosclerotic plaques in patients
* Using PET / CT image sets, the researchers were able to show significant absorption of CER-001 by the plaque 24 hours after administration (14 pct)
* Researchers were able to show that the absorption of cer-001 was higher in segments with plaques than in segments without plaque, demonstrating that CER-001 administered to patients preferentially enters atherosclerotic plaques
* CER-001 increases the ability to efflux cholesterol
* CER-001 increases the ability to efflux cholesterol
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality