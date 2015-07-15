BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
July 15 Rolfes Holdings Ltd
* Acquisition by Rolfes of Bragan Chemicals, specific issue of shares, changes to board and withdrawal of cautionary
* Bragan Chemicals ("acquisition") for a total purchase consideration of r213.1 million.
* Intends to finance acquisition through an equal combination of debt and equity funding
* Share placement will result in a material increase in Rolfes' BEE shareholding which is expected to increase from about 27 pct to about 49.6 pct post share placement
* Share placement Masimong Group will control 52.479 million Rrolfes shares, equivalent to 33.6 pct of Rolfes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing