July 15 Rolfes Holdings Ltd

* Acquisition by Rolfes of Bragan Chemicals, specific issue of shares, changes to board and withdrawal of cautionary

* Bragan Chemicals ("acquisition") for a total purchase consideration of r213.1 million.

* Intends to finance acquisition through an equal combination of debt and equity funding

* Share placement will result in a material increase in Rolfes' BEE shareholding which is expected to increase from about 27 pct to about 49.6 pct post share placement

* Share placement Masimong Group will control 52.479 million Rrolfes shares, equivalent to 33.6 pct of Rolfes