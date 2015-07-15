UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 15 Massmart Holdings Ltd
* Sales update for 26 weeks to June 28 2015
* For 26 weeks to June 28 2015, Massmart's total sales increased to 38.9 bln rand, representing total growth of 9.0 pct over prior comparable 26-week period
* Comparable store sales increased by 6.8 pct for 26 weeks to June 28 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.