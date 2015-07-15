July 15 Mauna Kea Technologies SA :

* Says total sales in Q2 2015 came to 2,170,000 euros ($2.38 million), down 10 percent compared with Q2 2014

* Total sales in H1 2015 declined 12 percent to 4,025,000 euros from 4,569,000 euros in H1 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1gC9Apu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9131 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)