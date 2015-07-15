UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 15 Curro Holdings Ltd
* Negotiations with Advtech Limited
* Further to press reports and public speculation, Curro confirms that it is in discussions with Advtech Limited
* Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in company's securities until a full announcement is made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [COHJ.J ADHJ.J]
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.