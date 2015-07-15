July 15 Severn Trent Plc

* Interim management statement

* Has been no material change to business performance or outlook since preliminary results on May 22 2015

* Board considers that group will deliver trading performance consistent with its expectations and prior guidance, with exception of interest charge for full year

* Interest charge for full year is now expected to be lower year on year due to lower expectations for RPI and LIBOR rates

* Estimate net capital expenditure (cash) under IFRS will be 410 million stg to 430 million stg.

* Dividend is set to be 80.66p for 2015/16.

* Fy 2015-2016 wholesale totex (total expenditure) is expected to be 1.03 bln stg to 1.06 bln stg , of which 34.7 pct will be capitalised onto RCV