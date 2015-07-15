UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
July 15 Severn Trent Plc
* Interim management statement
* Has been no material change to business performance or outlook since preliminary results on May 22 2015
* Board considers that group will deliver trading performance consistent with its expectations and prior guidance, with exception of interest charge for full year
* Interest charge for full year is now expected to be lower year on year due to lower expectations for RPI and LIBOR rates
* Estimate net capital expenditure (cash) under IFRS will be 410 million stg to 430 million stg.
* Dividend is set to be 80.66p for 2015/16.
* Fy 2015-2016 wholesale totex (total expenditure) is expected to be 1.03 bln stg to 1.06 bln stg , of which 34.7 pct will be capitalised onto RCV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.