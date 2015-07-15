Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 15 Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc
* Delivered continued growth across all of our businesses with revenue increasing by 18% in first half year.
* As expected, growth in q2 moderated
* Group revenues for half year up 18 percent to 143.9 million stg
* Insurance continued to grow and we are noting a marginal increase in car insurance premiums.
* moneysavingexpert.com continued to deliver a strong performance helped by a more mobile and responsive website.
* Money delivered ongoing growth from a highly competitive credit card market, and some competition in current account market with providers offering attractive switching incentives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order