July 15 Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc

* Delivered continued growth across all of our businesses with revenue increasing by 18% in first half year.

* As expected, growth in q2 moderated

* Group revenues for half year up 18 percent to 143.9 million stg

* Insurance continued to grow and we are noting a marginal increase in car insurance premiums.

* moneysavingexpert.com continued to deliver a strong performance helped by a more mobile and responsive website.

* Money delivered ongoing growth from a highly competitive credit card market, and some competition in current account market with providers offering attractive switching incentives