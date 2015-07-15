July 15 Hochschild Mining Plc

* Q2 2015 production of 4.8 million attributable silver equivalent ounces

* Q2 2015 production consisting of: 3.4 million ounces of silver and 23,400 ounces of gold

* On track to achieve 2015 production target of 24.0 million attributable silver equivalent ounces

* In Q3, expects to receive final permits, complete ram-up process and achieve commercial production at Inmaculada