July 15 Intermediate Capital Group Plc
* Very strong fundraising quarter with eur2.8bn of new third
party money raised in three months to 30 june 2015, resulting in
aum increasing 12% to eur 20.2bn
* Resilient portfolio and loan book remaining broadly
stable, in line with expectations
* Icg europe fund vi closed at its eur3.0bn maximum size in
record time, including a further eur1.2bn of third party money
raised in quarter, while asia pacific fund iii had a first close
* Liquidity has remained high throughout quarter resulting
in competitive investment markets. Total amount of capital
deployed on behalf of our direct investment funds was £920m in
quarter
* Current weakness in euro is expected to have limited
impact on fund management fee income, which is hedged. However,
as interest income is unhedged there is a more immediate impact
from current exchange rates.
* We continue to target an increase in our return on equity
to over 13% by further growth in profitability of business and
re-gearing balance sheet to between 0.8x and 1.2x.
