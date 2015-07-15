July 15 Intermediate Capital Group Plc

* Very strong fundraising quarter with eur2.8bn of new third party money raised in three months to 30 june 2015, resulting in aum increasing 12% to eur 20.2bn

* Resilient portfolio and loan book remaining broadly stable, in line with expectations

* Icg europe fund vi closed at its eur3.0bn maximum size in record time, including a further eur1.2bn of third party money raised in quarter, while asia pacific fund iii had a first close

* Liquidity has remained high throughout quarter resulting in competitive investment markets. Total amount of capital deployed on behalf of our direct investment funds was £920m in quarter

* Current weakness in euro is expected to have limited impact on fund management fee income, which is hedged. However, as interest income is unhedged there is a more immediate impact from current exchange rates.

* We continue to target an increase in our return on equity to over 13% by further growth in profitability of business and re-gearing balance sheet to between 0.8x and 1.2x.