July 15 Workspace Group Plc

* Statement covering period from April 1 2015 to date of this announcement, including operational statistics for quarter to June 30 2015

* Total rent roll up 8.9 pct (6.2 mln stg) in quarter to 75.6 mln stg

* Like-For-Like rent roll up 4.5 pct (2.1 mln stg) in quarter to 48.6 mln stg and up 17.7 pct (7.3 mln stg) over year from June 30 2014

* Like-For-Like rent per sq. ft. Up 6.1 pct in quarter to 19.49 stg and up 17.8 pct over year from June 30 2014

* Like-For-Like occupancy at 90.7 pct (March 31 2015: 92.2 pct)

* Rent roll at completed projects up 21.3 pct (2.3 mln stg) in quarter to 13.1 mln stg

* Have also agreed amendment and extension of our bank facilities which provides us with increased financial firepower, enhancing our ability to move quickly to execute our strategy at a lower cost