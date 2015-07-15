July 15 Afren Plc

* Become clear that expected level of near-term production is likely to be lower compared to assumptions announced on 13 March

* There is significant uncertainty at this stage regarding outcome of review

* Afren is unable to assess accurately its financial position and inform market accordingly at this stage, and therefore company has requested suspension of trading in its shares

* Will be further engaging with Ad Hoc committee of bondholders regarding its request for an additional $30 million in net cash proceed

