UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 15 Edcon Ltd
* jse: edc01 - edcon announces that bondholders holding more than 95 pct of its senior notes due 2019 have tendered their notes-edc01
* Eligible holders of more than 95 pct of outstanding principal amount of its 425,000,000 million euro 13.3/8 pct senior notes due 2019 had tendered their notes and submitted their consents and waivers
* Eligible holders delivering consents and waivers prior to early consent deadline will receive an early consent consideration of 50 euro per each 1,000 euro in principal amount of notes
* Edcon group's annual net cash interest payment obligations will decrease by more than 72 million euro
* Estimates that edcon group's gross cash-pay indebtedness will decrease by more than 400 million euro, a decrease in cash-pay leverage of approximately 20 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.