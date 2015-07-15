Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 15 Lexibook Linguistic Electronic System SA :
* Q1 revenue 6.6 million euros ($7.26 million) versus 6.1 million euros a year ago
* Sees profitable growth in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9090 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order