BRIEF-ISU Abxis appoints Lee Seok Ju as CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
July 15 (Reuters) -
* Getinge ceo says financial guidance ahead likely to focus more on sales, profit growth, not on margins
* Getinge CEO says company will be less focused on M&Aa ahead, more on consolidation and organic growth
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality