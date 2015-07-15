July 15 Cherkizovo :

* Receives 14.4 billion roubles ($254.42 million)from Sberbank CIB for up to 12 years

* Money will be used to finance construction of new pig farms in Voronezh and Lipetsk, total value of the project is 19.2 billion roubles

Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.5993 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)