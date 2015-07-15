UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 15 Axfood AB
* Q2 operating profit for period was SEK 431 mln (376)
* Q2 like-for-like sales increased by 3.9 pct
* Says consolidated sales for period April-June totalled SEK 10,478 mln (9,804)
* Average forecast for Q2 sales was SEK 10,291 million, EBIT SEK 415 million, like-for-like sales +2.8 percent in Reuters poll
* Axfood repeats goal for 2015 is to exceed the level of profit achieved in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.