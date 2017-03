July 15 Bank Fuer Tirol und Vorarlberg AG :

* To sell majority of securities held

* Positive result from this transactions will lead to increase in after tax profit in FY 2015 by 50 pct - 80 pct compared to previous year

* As result of this measures interest income from securities and net result will be reduced in following years