July 15 Tiscali SpA :

* Board of Directors approved merger with Aria Group, an Italian broadband internet operator

* The merger to become effective at the end of 2015

* Sees synergies and savings of about 10 million euros per year ($10.97 million) and possibility to grow in ultra broadband service market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)