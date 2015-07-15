BRIEF-ISU Abxis appoints Lee Seok Ju as CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
July 15 Safe Orthopaedics SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 1.3 million euros ($1.42 million), up by 30 pct
* Says its cash position as of June 30, 2015 was 6.0 million euros, compared with 8.0 million euros at March 31, 2015 and 4.2 million euros at June 30, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9131 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality