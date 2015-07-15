July 15 Safe Orthopaedics SA :

* Reports H1 revenue of 1.3 million euros ($1.42 million), up by 30 pct

* Says its cash position as of June 30, 2015 was 6.0 million euros, compared with 8.0 million euros at March 31, 2015 and 4.2 million euros at June 30, 2014