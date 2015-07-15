BRIEF-ISU Abxis appoints Lee Seok Ju as CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
July 15 Erytech Pharma SA :
* Erytech appoints Dr. Iman El-Hariry as Chief Medical Officer, responsible for global medical, clinical and regulatory affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality