BRIEF-ISU Abxis appoints Lee Seok Ju as CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
July 15 Nanobiotix SA :
* Reports Q2 revenue of 46,189 euros ($50,623) versus 48,596 euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1V3BqdX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9124 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality