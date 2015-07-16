July 16 Havfisk ASA :

* Q2 operating revenue 257 million Norwegian crowns ($31.46 million) versus 226 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 84 million crowns, an increase of 37 million crowns compared with Q2 in 2014

* Less demand for haddock with falling prices

* Demand for cod is good and the price of cod has also seen a positive trend in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

