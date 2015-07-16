Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 16 Elisa Oyj :
* Q2 revenue 390 million euros ($425.61 million) (Reuters poll: 383 million euros)
* Q2 pretax profit 74 million euros (Reuters poll: 70.1 million euros)
* Q2 EBITDA 131 million euros (Reuters poll: 130 million euros)
* Q2 Mobile ARPU grew to 15.7 euros from 15.3 euros in previous quarter
* Q2 Mobile churn decreased to 14.4 pct from 17.7 pct in previous quarter
* Says number of Elisa's mobile subscriptions increased by 25,200 during the quarter
* Full-year revenue is estimated to be at same level as in 2014
* Full-year EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, is anticipated to be at same level as in 2014
* Says full-year capital expenditure is expected to be a maximum of 12 pct
