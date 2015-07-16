BRIEF-Opko Health unit enters into amendment no 3 to credit agreement
* Opko Health Inc-on March 17, 2017, unit entered into amendment no 3 to credit agreement which amends certain credit agreement dated as of Nov 5, 2015
July 16 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Publ Ab :
* exercises opt-in right for Alprolix
* To take over final development and commercialisation of Alprolix for the territory composed of Europe, North Africa, Russia and certain Middle Eastern markets
* Will make a payment to Biogen of USD 10 mln
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results