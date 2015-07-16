Fitch Affirms Keysight Technologies at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for Keysight Technologies Incorporated (Keysight), including the company's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB' rating to the $700 million of senior notes Fitch expects Keysight to issue to fund the Ixia acquisition. The Rating Outlook is Negative. Pro forma for the senior notes issuance, Fitch's actions affect $1.9 billion o