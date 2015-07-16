July 16 Experian Plc
* With group organic revenue growth of 3 pct
* North America, we've seen strength in credit services
helped by growing contributions from healthcare and automotive.
* Full year expectations are unchanged.
* Continue to expect organic revenue growth to progress
during year as we focus on our growth initiatives and as
declines moderate in North America consumer services in H2
* Saw good progress in software and analytics, fraud and
identity management, consumer and business information and
continued improvement in Brazil
* Revenue from experian.com was up 20 pct in quarter, in
response to our enhanced consumer proposition
* Foreign exchange remains a headwind, we expect margins for
year to be stable and to deliver progress in benchmark earnings
per share, both at constant currency
