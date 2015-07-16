Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 16 Transmode Ab
* Q2 sales were sek 310.9 (250.0) m
* Q2 operating profit was sek 35.4 (21.9) m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order