July 16 Premier Oil Plc :

* Award of two blocks in Mexico's round 1

* Together with its joint venture partners Talos Energy (operator) and Sierra Oil & Gas, has been awarded blocks 2 and 7 in Mexico's round 1 held in Mexico City on July 15

* Blocks contain numerous leads in established and emerging plays, located in shallow water Sureste basin

* Forward plan is to acquire, evaluate and reprocess 3d seismic data with a view to firming up drilling locations towards end of 2016.