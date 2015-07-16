July 16 Premier Oil Plc :
* Award of two blocks in Mexico's round 1
* Together with its joint venture partners Talos Energy
(operator) and Sierra Oil & Gas, has been awarded blocks 2 and 7
in Mexico's round 1 held in Mexico City on July 15
* Blocks contain numerous leads in established and emerging
plays, located in shallow water Sureste basin
* Forward plan is to acquire, evaluate and reprocess 3d
seismic data with a view to firming up drilling locations
towards end of 2016.
