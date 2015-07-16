BRIEF-Opko Health unit enters into amendment no 3 to credit agreement
* Opko Health Inc-on March 17, 2017, unit entered into amendment no 3 to credit agreement which amends certain credit agreement dated as of Nov 5, 2015
July 16 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum :
* Q2 EBITA was sek 74 mln (86)
* Q2 total revenue was sek 764 mln (663)
* Mean forecast for Q2 EBITA was 45.3 mln sek in reuters poll, sales 711 mln
* Says now expects total revenues for full year to be in range of sek 3,000 to 3,200 mln (previously 2,800 to 3,000)
* Says expects EBITA to be in range of sek 325-400 mln, (previously 300-400 mln)
* Says expects gross margin to be in the range of 59 to 61 pct (previously 58 to 60 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results