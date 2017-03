July 16 Telford Homes Plc :

* Group has secured 218 open market sales since April 1, 2015

* Current pipeline extends into 2019 but board is still keen to increase this when right opportunities arise

* Total value of all forward sales secured and due for completion in year to March 31, 2016 onwards is now over 620 million stg

* Is in detailed negotiations on a number of prospective sites

* Is in detailed negotiations on a number of prospective sites

* Board remains confident of delivering on expectations for year to March 31, 2016