July 16 Lar Espana Real Estate Socimi SA :

* To increase capital by up to 135 million euros ($147.51 million) issuing 20 million new shares of nominal value 2 euros and price 6.76 euros per share, which gives a share premium of 4.76 euros per share

* To offer shareholders one new share for two shares held

