BRIEF-Northwest Bancorporation to acquire CenterPointe Community Bank
* Northwest bancorporation, inc. To acquire centerpointe community bank
July 16 Lar Espana Real Estate Socimi SA :
* To increase capital by up to 135 million euros ($147.51 million) issuing 20 million new shares of nominal value 2 euros and price 6.76 euros per share, which gives a share premium of 4.76 euros per share
* To offer shareholders one new share for two shares held
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Northwest bancorporation, inc. To acquire centerpointe community bank
* Mill Road Capital II, L.P. report a 25.2 percent stake in Noodles & Co as of March 13, 2017 - SEC Filing