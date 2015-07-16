BRIEF-Northwest Bancorporation to acquire CenterPointe Community Bank
* Northwest bancorporation, inc. To acquire centerpointe community bank
July 16 ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA :
* Q2 revenue 376 million Norwegian crowns ($46.05 million) versus 283 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating profit after variable compensation 108.5 million crowns versus 64.4 million crowns year ago
* Q2 pre-tax profit 109.7 million crowns versus 71.2 million crowns year ago
* Q2 2015 EPS of 0.17 crown compared to 0.11 crown last year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1644 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Northwest bancorporation, inc. To acquire centerpointe community bank
* Mill Road Capital II, L.P. report a 25.2 percent stake in Noodles & Co as of March 13, 2017 - SEC Filing