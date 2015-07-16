Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 16 Elecnor SA :
* Through unit Elecnor Deimos closes the sale of two Earth observation satellites to Canada's UrtheCast Corp for 76.4 million euros ($83.5 million)
* The deal with UrtheCast is within the framework of strategic cooperation agreement for joint projects in the aerospace industry
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.