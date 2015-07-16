July 16 Emirates National Oil Company Ltd:
* Update on strategy for Dragon Oil
* Whether or not Dragon Oil is delisted, ENOC no longer sees
need to maintain a dividend profile
* Believes there are operational challenges associated with
sustaining production at Dragon Oil's stated levels of 100,000
barrels per day for next 5 years
* Believes mitigating operating issues to sustain a
de-risked production profile will likely require additional
investments above Dragon Oil's stated budget of up to $700
million for capex in 2015
* Views these operational challenges as including pressure
decline, increase in gas & water production, wax deposition,
sand production and cease to flow wells
* Would set sustainable and de-risked operating targets for
Dragon Oil, targeting a near term production profile of c.
90,000 barrels per day.
