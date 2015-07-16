July 16 Emirates National Oil Company Ltd:

* Update on strategy for Dragon Oil

* Whether or not Dragon Oil is delisted, ENOC no longer sees need to maintain a dividend profile

* Believes there are operational challenges associated with sustaining production at Dragon Oil's stated levels of 100,000 barrels per day for next 5 years

* Believes mitigating operating issues to sustain a de-risked production profile will likely require additional investments above Dragon Oil's stated budget of up to $700 million for capex in 2015

* Views these operational challenges as including pressure decline, increase in gas & water production, wax deposition, sand production and cease to flow wells

* Would set sustainable and de-risked operating targets for Dragon Oil, targeting a near term production profile of c. 90,000 barrels per day.